Tim Armstrong: "We're Doing Very Heavy Engineering Recruiting Right Now"

AOL may be going through layoffs, but that doesn’t mean its not hiring-up at the same time. We’re not talking just AOL Media types, either.



During his Q&A keynote at the UBS conference today, Tim Armstrong said, “We’re doing very heavy engineering recruiting right now.”

“Anybody in this room who has relatives in engineering should send them to us. We will make them very happy.”

