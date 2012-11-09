Tim Armstrong To Startups: Here's A Sure-Fire Way To Not Get Acquired By AOL

Photo: TCDisrupt / Flickr

This morning, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong spoke at the Ingenuity Conference at New York City’s New World Stages.He told the crowd one thing founders shouldn’t do if they want AOL to acquire them: sell shares before the deal goes through.



“Entrepreneurs selling shares before an exit is dangerous and a very bad sign,” he said. “We won’t acquire them. We need more entrepreneurs who want to build decade-long companies, not build to sell.”

One way startups can make themselves more attractive to AOL is to create a brand that’s known around the world. “We are more likely to acquire a company if you already have a multi-country presence,” he said.

Venrock partner David Pakman is in the crowd at New World Stages, tweeting the conversation. Here are some other notable things Armstrong said this morning, per Pakman’s tweets.

