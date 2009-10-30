Tim Tells AOLers: No Secret Time Inc. Merger Talks

Remember when we floated a rumour that AOL CEO Tim Armstrong and Time Inc. Ann Moore met to discuss a possible co-spinoff from Time Warner (TWX)?



Well, we hear that since then, Tim’s been fielding lots of questions about the report from inside AOL.

Sorry about the hassle, Tim!

Anyway, we hear his standard answer has been: no he hasn’t met with Anne outside of meetings between all of Time Warner’s CEOs.

(Some get-togethers those must be!)

