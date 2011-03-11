"I'm A Huge Shareholder And I'm Not Going To Let AOL Run Into The Rocks"

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong was on Bloomberg this morning talking about the company’s 900 layoffs.



Bloomberg anchor Betty Liu grilled him pretty good. She wanted to know how the heck he’s going to make money on digital content. His answer — AOL is a local/national/global news organisation, something no one else can claim, it’s going to attack brand advertisers with a gusto, and AOL is investing in “high quality experiences,” a.k.a. premium content.

She also asked him about the diving stock and the fact that shareholders aren’t buying his strategy. His retort: I’ve bought $20 million of stock, no one wants to see the stock move more than me. He says the company is much healthier and he’s not “going to let AOL run into the rocks.”

