Along with everybody else, we’ve reported that private equity firms have called AOL CEO Tim Armstrong to see if he’d like join with them in a takeover of Yahoo.



During an interview at the Paley centre today, Armstrong said, “The stuff that I have read in the press is not active right now.”

