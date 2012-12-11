Tim Armstrong On Spinning Off AOL From The Most Disastrous Merger Ever

AOL spun off from Time Warner three years ago with new, first-time CEO Tim Armstrong at the helm.



The company has gone through its ups and downs since then, but it has seen a tremendous growth this year with its stock outperforming other tech companies by a mile.

Armstrong spoke with Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget on Friday about what he has learned from the spinoff and from the transformation of AOL in the past few years.

Watch below an excerpt from the interview where Armstrong talks about:

• what has gone better than he expected, and what worse since the spinoff;

• what areas in the company still have room for improvement;

• what it was like seeing a public company of such calibre through a spinoff as a first-time CEO.

