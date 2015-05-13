Find out what Tim Armstrong said about AOL merger rumours at last year's IGNITION

Business Insider/Michael Seto BI’s Henry Blodget sat down with Tim Armstrong at IGNITION 2014.

We’ve been lucky to host some of the most brilliant minds of our time at

IGNITION: Future of Digital, Business Insider’s annual flagship conference in NYC.

Last year, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong spoke at IGNITION and squashed rumours of an AOL-Yahoo! merger. Today’s news that Verizon is purchasing AOL for $US4.4 billion firmly puts those rumours to rest, but who knows what we’ll hear at this year’s conference?

In addition to Armstrong, last year's speakers included Jeff Bezos, Mark Cuban, and David Karp.



The agenda for IGNITION (Dec. 8 — 9) includes high-level interviews and discussions as well as breaks to network and caffeinate, extended lunches and breakfasts, sponsored workshops, and cocktail receptions.

