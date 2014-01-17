Tim Armstrong Fnally Got Rid Of Patch, And Wall Street Loves It

Yesterday, Tim Armstrong finally gave up on Patch.

This was hard for him to do. He founded the local news network as a startup, then brought into AOL as an acquisition, and then funded with hundreds of millions of dollars.

But today, a day after Armstrong killed his baby, AOL stock is up ~8% and hitting record highs.

Clearly, shareholders are giving Armstrong credit for eventually making the right call.

(Likewise, analyst reports this morning were full of praise for Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer for finally getting rid of her expensive COO.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.