Tim Armstrong: Expect More Acquisitions From AOL

AOL has been on an acquisition binge lately, so we weren’t too surprised when Tim Armstrong told TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington that he keeps a running list in his head of possible companies to buy.



“We kind of took a breather from doing deals, but if we think there are opportunistic things to do, we would do them. So yes, I think we would do more deals,” says Armstrong.

He also notes that content sites are growing at twice the pace of other web companies, so that’s an area AOL will continue to pursue, both on its own, and in its acquisitions.

“I have a list in my head of companies to [buy]. There’s nothing imminent that we’re going to do, but there are 5-10 companies I’m thinking of right now.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.