Tim Armstrong's New Hip Is Setting Off Metal Detectors All Over Davos

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong had a hip replacement last year.He has recovered remarkably well–the limp from an old football injury is gone–and he now moves as effortlessly and smoothly most healthy ~40 year olds.



But the new hip has a drawback.

It’s metal.

So, every time Tim walks through a metal detector, the machine goes bananas.

Given the density of world leaders, billionaires, rock stars, and other 0.001%-ers in Davos this week, the World Economic Forum isn’t taking any chances. It has made passing through metal-detectors and scanners a requirement for attending every official indoor event.

And that means that Tim Armstrong has been passing through a lot of metal detectors.

And because explaining why, exactly, the machine is going nuts is hard when you don’t speak Swiss-Deutsche, Tim Armstrong has developed a special relationship with Davos security.

They know him by sight now. And they scramble in preparation. Then they take him aside for a manual pat-down.

