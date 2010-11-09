Tim Armstrong Called Carol Bartz To Talk About All The Yahoo-AOL Speculation

AOL and Yahoo have not held formal talks about merging, but they have held a few informal talks about the talk about the two companies merging.



Buried in Kara Swisher’s report on AOL-Yahoo, she reveals that there has been “a call or two between AOL CEO Tim Armstrong and Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz on how to handle the hubbub.”

She doesn’t have anything else about the call. Just that it occurred.

We would have loved to hear Bartz on that one. Was she chewing out Armstrong, or was she casual?

We assume she’s furious with Armstrong for letting the press report he should be CEO of AOL-Yahoo and she should be booted to the chairman’s role.

