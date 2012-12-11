Tim Armstrong Explains Why He Personally Auditioned Dancers For AOL's New Ads

A couple of interesting items have come up from AOL’s marketing department in recent days.



First, the company’s chief marketing officer Jolie Hunt left only after 5 months on the job due to corporate restructuring.

And then, the WSJ reported that Tim Armstrong personally auditioned dancing girls for the company’s new ad campaign.

Armstrong stopped by our office on Friday and talked about the CMO’s departure, and he set the record straight on why and how he spent his time at the auditions for a campaign, which he later canceled.

Watch below.

