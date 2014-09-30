AOL's Tim Armstrong To Speak At IGNITION

In the relatively short existence of the Internet, Tim Armstrong managed to launch IDG’s first Internet Magazine and then help Google go public, largely on the success of the advertising juggernaut he helped build. Now he serves on the board at Priceline and heads up a leading global digital media company, AOL. Keyword: Trailblazer!

Shortly after Armstrong became Chairman and CEO of AOL, the company spun away from Time Warner. During his tenure, AOL acquired a number of leading content properties including TechCrunch and Huffington Post. He is a risk-taker and innovator who shaped Google AdWords as we know it by focusing on its technology, customers, and sales.

We agree with Media Magazine that he is one of the top “100 People To Know” and with AdAge for naming him a “Media Maven.” And we are thrilled that Armstrong will join the ranks of Jeff Bezos, Judy McGrath, Phil Libin, Barry Diller, Jason Hirschhorn, and many more on stage at this year’s IGNITION: Future Of Digital. Grab your ticket now to hear Armstrong and other tech CEOs at IGNITION on December 1-3 in NYC.

