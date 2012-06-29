Tim Armstrong Asked An Old Friend To Save Patch, And He Said No

A source close to the situation tells us that AOL CEO Tim Armstrong asked Luke Beatty, the Associated Content founder, to come to AOL and turn around Patch.



Beatty is a free agent at the moment after leaving Yahoo in April. He joined Yahoo in 2010 when it bought Associated Content for $100 million.

Armstrong was one of Associated Content’s original investors, so there’s a connection between the two.

(In fact, Armstrong was going to bring Associated Content into AOL before its then parent-company, Time Warner, said no.)

Beatty declined to comment on this story.

We’re told – not by Beatty – that one reason he didn’t take the job is that he would have had to report to Jon Brod, not Tim Armstrong, and that there is a personality conflict there.

We’re not sure what would have happened to Patch president Warren Webster if the marriage had happened.

It’s still possible that Beatty might end up at AOL in some capacity.

