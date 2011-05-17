Tim Armstrong, Artie Minson Charm The Dickens Out Of UBS Analysts

In a new note, UBS analysts Brian Pitz and Brian Fitzgerald say they spent a day with AOL CEO Tim Armstrong and CFO Artie Minson and came away “impressed” with AOL’s “turnaround efforts.”



Seriously, the note is glowing. Things Pitz and Fitzgerald lurve about AOL:

Headcount reductions. Since Armstrong took over, AOL is down from 9,000 employees to 5,000.

Video. AOL is the number two video site on the Web, according to ComScore. That’s actually very impressive – and shameful for Yahoo.

Project Devil Ads. Advertisers love AOL’s huge ads, and apparently pay very high CPMs for them.

Local. These guys don’t think Patch is a huge waste of money.

The pair give AOL’s stock a $25 price target.

