AOL CEO Tim Armstrong sat down with Henry Blodget at Business Insider’s Ignition 2014. Armstrong addressed the persistent rumours of a future merger between AOL and Yahoo.

Edited by Alex Kuzoian. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

IGNITION 2014 Video Coverage

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.