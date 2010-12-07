Tim And Ben Discuss The Debt Liquification Plan In The First Hilarious Fed Cartoon

You’ve seen the video where two cartoon bunnies sardonically discuss quantitative easing.



Now from Bruce Krasting, using Xtranormal’s text-to-video program, you can watch a secret conversation between Bernanke and Geithner today. Supposedly they hatched a plan to liquify the debt with an equity swap, to be announced Friday after markets close. And Bernanke wants you to call him by his proper title, Mr Chairman.



