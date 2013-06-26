Lynn Tilton Regrets The Time She Sent Out A Christmas Card Of Her In Red Lace Lingerie

Julia La Roche
Lynn Tilton

Private equity goddess Lynn Tilton regrets that time she mailed out Christmas cards to her clients of her wearing red lace lingerie (See image here).

“In 1998, I was retiring, or at least I thought I was retiring. And for many years I had been on Wall Street with men asking me the colour of my underwear on most days.  And so on my way out the door I sent out a Christmas card to my 10 best customers in red lace and a Santa hat wishing them a ‘Merry Christmas.’  The moral of the story is there is no end game and things live on forever.  I don’t think I would do that today given what I tried to accomplish, but I own it. The important thing is whatever you do in life, own it,” Tilton said in a video posted by the Wall Street Journal.

Now that’s settled. 

