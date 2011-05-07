Stunning Tilt-Shift Photos That Make Cities Look Like Toy Houses

Photo: jasminejennyjen via Flickr

Photographers can make baseball players looks like miniatures on a toy set and cities look like models in a museum using tilt-shift photography.Although sometimes criticised for being gimmicky, the technique has gained legitimacy in recent years after extensive use by sports photographer Vincent Laforet.



The technique has been around since the early days of photography. In 1962 Nikon introduced its first tilt-shift lens for its SLR camera. Now there’s software that can help you achieve the same effect.

Essentially a tilt-shift lens lets a photographer manipulate his depth of field giving it the effect. We’ve put together some of the best samples of landscapes shot using the technique and photos digitally altered after the image was taken.

