Hedge Funder Whitney Tilson Tells His Daughters What To Do If A Jerk Ever Says 'Get Down On Your Knees'

Whitney Tilson

Value investor Whitney Tilson, who runs KASE Capital—a hedge fund named after his three daughters— had a tremendous response to one of the disturbing lines in the New York Times front page story the other day about women hooking up in college.



From the New York Times: (emphasis ours)

A friend of hers, Kristy, shared a story about a different kind of coercion. She had been making out with a guy at his house, not sure how far she wanted to go, when he stood up and told her, “Get down on your knees.”

At first she froze. “I was really taken aback, because I was like, no one has ever said that to me before,” she said. Then he said something like, ” ‘I think that’s fair,’ ” she recalled. When she still hesitated, he pushed her down.

“It was at that point that I was like, ‘I’ll just do it,’ ” she said. “I was like, ‘ “It will be over soon enough.’ “

Tilson (who is a leader in the education reform space) sent the following in an email out to his education reform listserv.

I certainly hope that my daughters would never spend a second with a guy who would ever dare say “get down on your knees” – but if that happened, they would:

a) walk away

b) better yet, punch him in the mouth and walk away

c) better yet, kick him in the balls and walk away

d) better yet, pretend to go along with it, but when he pulls it out, squint, laugh, and walk away

e) better yet, bite it!

Lastly, after doing any of a-e, come home and tell me his name so I can buy my first gun and…well, you get the idea! ;-)

You’ve been warned.

