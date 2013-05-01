WHITNEY TILSON: Why I Have Attended Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting Every Year For The Last 15 Years

The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting is happening his weekend.



It’s a famous event in Omaha where Warren Buffett (and his partner Charlie Munger) answer a bunch of questions from shareholders, who are also there to shop, eat, and party.

Value investor Whitney Tilson, who runs Kase Capital, has only missed one of Warren Buffett’s highly-anticipated annual meetings in the last fifteen years.

Tilson told us the main reason he goes to Omaha, Nebraska year after year is to learn.

“Even though I have been to so many of these, I find that while many of the questions have been asked over the years, the answers sometimes change and hearing a repetition of things I’ve already heard is good to reinforce a lot of the principles of sound investing,” he told Business Insider in a telephone interview, adding, “There are always new questions and new topics that get addressed.”

We asked Tilson why the meeting is a must-attend for value investors.

“If I were really interested in being a great hitter in baseball and Ted Williams, the last guy to hit 400, were to once a year host a weekend long baseball clinic, would I go? Absolutely,” he said.

He said that even if he only learns one or two important new things it’s still well worth the trip.

Another reason to attend the annual meeting is it’s fun, Tilson added.

“It’s a huge amount of fun. The value investing community from all around the world converges on Omaha and it’s by in large it’s a group of great people. I catch up with old friends and I make new friends.”

Tilson also hosts a number of events there that I open to the public — a cocktail party Friday night, a cocktail party after the meeting on Saturday and investor breakfast on Sunday.

Anyone who wants to come and meet other value investors is welcome to his events, he said.

