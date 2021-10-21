A radio host called Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter a ‘chubby little thing,’ causing a flood of support for Tilly Ramsay online

Tilly Ramsay responded to a 67-year-old radio host who insulted her on his show. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter Tilly spoke out against the LBC host Steve Allen.

Allen called her a “chubby little thing” and said he imagined it was “her dad’s cooking.”

Numerous celebrities and Britain’s Young Mental Health Ambassador came to Tilly’s defense.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter said she will “not tolerate” a radio host who called her “chubby” on his show.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed?” Steve Allen, the 67-year-old host of the early breakfast show on the talk radio station Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC), said on-air Wednesday.

“Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine,” he added, referencing her celebrity chef father.

19-year-old Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay is a TikTok star with over 9.6 million followers who first became known for presenting on the BBC cooking show “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” which aired from 2015 to 2019, with the rest of her family. She is currently starring in the newest season of the British dance competition series “Strictly Come Dancing.”

Before commenting on her appearance, Allen also said Tilly “can’t bloody well dance, I’m bored with her already.”

Tilly took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to Allen’s derogatory comments. She shared a short clip featuring Allen’s remarks and posted a letter responding to the radio broadcaster in depth.

“I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,” Tilly wrote at the start of the letter. The post has amassed over 384,000 likes and 20,000 comments on Instagram, where she has 1.1 million followers.

“I understand that being in the public eye comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age,” she continued. “However I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.”

Tilly’s response went viral online as a slew of stars spoke out against Allen’s comments.

The BBC London weather presenter Kate Kinsella shared a screenshot of Tilly’s post on Twitter Thursday morning and garnered over 3,000 likes and 200 retweets. “At 47 i still struggle to ‘accept myself’ thanks to years of comments like the ones she’s mentioned,” Kinsella wrote in the tweet, thanking Tilly for “standing up” and “calling it out so eloquently” and honestly.

Other celebrities like the English actor and comedian Jason Manford came to Tilly’s defense as well. Manford, who has almost 400,000 Twitter followers, tweeted on Wednesday that Allen is a “bitter old prick” who criticized Tilly’s body in order to “stay relevant again.”

Cristo Foufas, a radio presenter for talkRADIO who previously worked at LBC, said in a tweet on Wednesday that Allen “regularly spoke about how fat I was on air, even at the height of my eating disorder.”

Dr. Alex George, an officially appointed Young Mental Health Ambassador for Britain, shared on Instagram on Wednesday a screenshot of a letter he said he sent to LBC criticizing Allen’s remarks and requesting a response from the radio station.

“I am absolutely horrified by these remarks,” he wrote. “It is widely recognised just how damaging such comments about someone’s weight are and the effect they can have on an individual’s mental health.”

Body shaming can cause psychological distress and directly relates to depressive symptom levels in individuals, with overweight youth at a significantly elevated risk, researchers found in a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Tilly shared George’s post on her Instagram story on Wednesday and wrote “thank you so much.”

Tilly’s father, Gordon, has not commented on the incident. Tilly has not commented on the situation since that last story.

Gordon, Tilly, LBC, and Allen did not respond to requests for comment.