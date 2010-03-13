Killer Whale Killer Attack Video May Never Air

attack fetishists, if they exist (and we really hope they don’t), may be out of luck.



The video of the whale, Tilikum, killing a Sea World trainer may never become public.

The family of deceased trainer Dawn Brancheau and Sea World Orlando have been in talks with lawyer Jon Mills. Mills was one of the attorneys who represented Dale Earnhardt’s widow in her successful move to prevent the release of the late race car driver’s autopsy photos.

Orlando Sentinel: A spokesman for SeaWorld said Monday the park has “offered to assist them [Brancheau’s family] in any way we can, including helping them prevent the release of these images.”

At issue is video captured by SeaWorld’s surveillance cameras, which the park has turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as part of the agency’s investigation into the accident. SeaWorld has acknowledged that its cameras recorded the event, though the park has declined to describe the footage in detail.

Once the death investigation is complete, the footage would become public according to Florida public-records laws. The parties could seek an injunction to try to prevent that from happening.

Read more at the Sentinel.

