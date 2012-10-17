Former GS Trader Who Shorted Mortgages Is Killing It In A Down Year For Hedge Funds

Josh Birnbaum

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The hedge fund managed by a former Goldman Sachs trader instrumental in the bank’s bet against the subprime mortgage crisis is having a stellar year as competitors underwhelm.According to Bloomberg, Josh Birnbaum’s Tilden Park Capital Management, which has $1.1 billion in assets, is up 30 per cent on the year.



That’s definitely a stand-out in a year when typical hedge funds managed to squeeze out returns of only about 5 per cent, Reuters reported.

Ironically, Tilden Park’s good bets on securities backed by loans to borrowers with poor credit drove the fund up 6 per cent in September. The fund has been part of a small group that has successfully returned to investing in the country’s stabilizing real estate market.

Birnbaum told Bloomberg:

“Some of these recover plays are compelling. When I think about the opportunity set in this market today, versus at the beginning of the year, I think it’s overly simplistic just to look at the rally in prices; you’ve got to look at marked improvements in the property markets and borrower behaviour that account for much of the price gains.”

A congressional panel investigating Goldman Sachs bets against the housing market in 2007 described Birnbaum as “one of the chief architects of Goldman’s big short.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.