Tilda Swinton Slept In A Glass Box At The Museum Of Modern Art

Museum goers were surprised to see actress Tilda Swinton live at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa).



The “Moonrise Kingdom” actress was on display at the MoMa in New York City Saturday as part of an exhibit.

“The Maybe” showcased Swinton sleeping in a glass box for the day with a mattress, pillow, linen, water, and spectacles.

The Gothamist reports Swinton has been talking with the MoMa about showcasing this exhibit since 2005, and that it will run several more times throughout the year, “each unannounced and in a different location in the Museum.”

This isn’t the first time the 52-year-old Academy Award winner has slept in public.

Swinton first performed “The Maybe” in 1995 at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

