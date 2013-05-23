AD OF THE DAY: At 52, Actress Tilda Swinton Is The New Face Of Chanel

Judith Grey
Tilda Swinton For ChanelTilda Swinton for Chanel

Tilda Swinton

is the new face of Chanel’s “Metiers d’Art Paris-Edimbourg collection,” which (as the name suggests) has a Scottish theme.Although the lanky, 52-year-old, Oscar-winning actress was born and raised in England, she has Scottish family.

Chanel has depicted her wearing rich, dark faux tartan patterns.

Swinton's father was a member of the Scots Guards and later Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, according to The Telegraph.

Her paternal great-grandfather was a Scottish politician.

And her maternal great-great-grandfather was Scottish botanist John Hutton Balfour, The Telegraph said.

Swinton and her family currently reside in Nairn, a town in the Scottish Highlands.

The photographer was Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

It was shot at the Château d'Ecouen, a Renaissance-period castle located near Chantilly, France.

The collection has a lot of long sleeves and high necks.

And warm thick fabrics.

It's a pre-fall collection but it looks almost wintry ...

(Of course it's always cold and raining in Scotland, even in the summer.)

