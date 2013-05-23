AD OF THE DAY: At 52, Actress Tilda Swinton Is The New Face Of Chanel

Tilda Swinton
is the new face of Chanel’s “Metiers d’Art Paris-Edimbourg collection,” which (as the name suggests) has a Scottish theme.Although the lanky, 52-year-old, Oscar-winning actress was born and raised in England, she has Scottish family.
Chanel has depicted her wearing rich, dark faux tartan patterns.
Swinton's father was a member of the Scots Guards and later Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, according to The Telegraph.
And her maternal great-great-grandfather was Scottish botanist John Hutton Balfour, The Telegraph said.
