A TikTok user made a gingerbread house replica of the iconic cottage from 'The Holiday'

Natalie Salerno/TikTok A TikTok user re-created the cottage from ‘The Holiday’ using gingerbread.

TikTok user Natalie Salerno re-created the iconic cottage from “The Holiday” using gingerbread.

Salerno drew up blueprints for the house using photos from the film so it would be as realistic as possible.

The finished gingerbread house had more than 50 pieces, icing decorations, a roof made of almonds, and even battery-powered lights to make the house look real.

To re-create the house yourself, see Salerno’s blueprint here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Holiday” is one of the most iconic modern Christmas movies, in large part to the dual star power Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet bring to the film.

But the stunning locations in which the movie takes place also contribute to it being a fan favourite, including Iris’ cottage in Surrey, England. The cosy home looks like the ideal remote getaway for winter.

One fan decided to pay homage to the cottage by making a gingerbread version of the home.

Natalie Salerno spent a week planning a gingerbread iteration of the cottage and drawing extensive plans based on the house in the film. The result looks like a miniature, festive version of the famous home.

Salerno wanted to make the house look as realistic as possible, as she said in her TikTok video, so the edible version of the home had two chimneys, two doors, and even an engraved gate, just like the cottage does in the film.

The house was made up of over 50 individual pieces of gingerbread, which Salerno then decorated with royal icing to make it look realistic.

She used slivered almonds to create the illusion of roof shingles and even added battery-powered lights to the inside of the home to make it look inviting.

In her video, Salerno said the entire process took her about two weeks to complete, including planning and building.

Her TikTok had over 117,000 views at the time of writing.

Salerno also shared her blueprints for “The Holiday” cottage on her TikTok page. You can read her plans to make the house for yourself here and see more photos of the home in Salerno’s Instagram highlights here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.