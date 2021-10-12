A TikToker has gone viral for saying he was fat-shamed by a ‘homeless man’ after buying him a McDonald’s meal

TikToker Stuart Jeffery said he was fat-shamed after doing a good deed. @janikon_ / TikTok

Stuart Jeffery, better known as @janikon_ on TikTok, said he was fat-shamed by a “homeless man.”

In a now viral TikTok, he said he offered to buy a meal for a man sitting outside a McDonald’s.

When he gave it to him, he said the man told him to “lay off” the McDonald’s.

TikToker Stuart Jeffery told his 644,000 followers on Monday that he had been fat-shamed after buying a meal for a man he believed to be experiencing homelessness, in a video which has since gone viral.

Jeffery, who is better known as @janikon_ on the app where he posts skits, jokes, and commentary, laughed through the whole story, which he said was “so terrible.”

In the TikTok, which has been viewed 1.6 million times, Jeffery said he went to McDonald’s and saw a “homeless man” sitting outside. He said he told the man he didn’t have any spare change, but would buy him some food, so the man asked for a Big Mac and a coffee.

“I hand it to him and I’m like, ‘Have a great day,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, just in the future, a word of advice, I would lay off the McDonald’s,” Jeffery said, barely getting through the explanation without laughing.

“And the worst part is I was fat-shamed for doing a good deed,” he said, bursting into giggles again.

People in the comments under Jeffery’s TikTok shared their own purported experiences of trying to be generous and having something unpleasant occur. Fellow TikToker Lauren Elizabeth Ash, for example, said she once gave a “homeless man” $US20 ($AU27), and he thanked her and said, “Don’t worry, not all men like skinny women.”

TikToker Rachel Pedersen also commented, saying she was “cry laughing.”

“It’s so terrible but so out of pocket it’s funny,” she said.

Another response from a viewer said that “no good deed goes unpunished.”

Jeffery responded to a few comments, with laughing and mortified emojis. He also urged people not to take the story too seriously, as some commented saying they were angry about the man’s response to being given food.

“This is just a funny story – let’s not go too deep into it,” he said. “Just laugh with me because I’m hysterical.”

Insider has reached out to Jeffery for comment.

