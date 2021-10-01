TikTok launches an NFT collection of six of its best viral videos, featuring singers Lil Nas X and Bella Poarch

TikTok music star Bella Poarch Jason Kempin/ Getty Images

TikTok unveiled a NFT collection of six of its top viral celebrity videos on Thursday.

The collection features Lil Nas X, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka and more.

TikTok has 1 billion users on its video-sharing platform, paving the way to bring crypto to the masses.

Video-sharing app TikTok has entered the world of crypto by launching a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) of some of its top viral clips from artists like Lil Nas X and Bella Poarch, according to a company announcement Thursday.

On sale on the drop site October 6, will be six clips, including singer Bella Poarch’s internet-breaking music video “M to the B – Millie B”, which has 61 million likes on TikTok. There will also be a stop-motion video of singer Lil Nas X, created by influencer Rudy Willingham that had 3.4 million likes.

TikTok has more than 1 billion users, many of whom are teens and even tweens, meaning the sale will bring crypto to the younger masses.

“Now, fans can own a moment on TikTok that helped shape the internet while supporting some of their favorite creators. We’re excited to see how our community and NFT communities engage with some of the internet’s most beloved cultural milestones,” Nick Tran, the global head of marketing at TikTok, said.

NFT’s are unique digital tokens attached to real world assets like videos, art and more, but cannot be traded like-for-like in the same way crypto coins are.

Curtis Roach’s 15 second rapping video about being bored during quarantine, which had 6.7 million likes, will also go on sale. Other videos and artists that made it into the collection included robot FNMeka video, influencer Jess Marciante’s “rent free” video plus, creator Brittany Broski and singer Grimes. Grimes, who is the partner of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, sold an NFT series for $US6 ($AU8) million in February.

The money raised will largely go to the creators of the NFT, but Broski and Grimes will contribute whatever they raise to charity.

TikTok’s drop site will have weekly releases up till the end of the month. The NFTs will be available on the ethereum blockchain and powered by Immutable X, a carbon neutral layer-2 scaling solution.