TikTok users are reporting that all their video views and like counts have reset to zero

TikTok users reported Thursday afternoon video views and like counts had suddenly reset to zero on the app.

Within minutes, users took to social media to panic and try to figure out what was going on.

TikTok wrote on Twitter it’s aware of the issue, and “working quickly to fix things.”

Video views and like counts on TikTok have mysteriously disappeared from the app.

TikTok users on Thursday afternoon noticed the numbers indicating likes and views on videos had all reset to zero. Down Detector, a website tracking internet outages, showed nearly 20,000 reports from users experiencing issues with the app.

TikTok has since acknowledged in a Twitter post it’s aware of the reported issues, and said it’s “working to quickly fix things.” The company has not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Hi TikTok community! We're aware that some users are experiencing app issues – working to quickly fix things, and we'll share updates here! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 9, 2020

People have taken to Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok itself to panic and hypothesize about what’s going on. Within minutes of the first reports coming in, TikTok became the No. 1 trend on Twitter in the US.

TikTok has grown to become a social media powerhouse within the last couple of years, particularly among Generation Z teens. Since it was launched globally in 2017 – and then a year later in the U.S. – TikTok has generated more than two billion downloads worldwide. The app saw its most popular quarter ever in the first three months of 2020, as millions went into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This story is developing…

