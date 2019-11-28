Watch the video featuring Osama bin Laden that TikTok says it suspended a teen over after her other video criticising China went viral

Paige Leskin
Feroza Aziz/TikTokFeroza Aziz’s videos protesting the Chinese government over its treatment of Uighur Muslims went viral. Then she got notified that her account was suspended.
  • A teen on TikTok is going viral for a series of videos showing her give a makeup tutorial while criticising the Chinese government’s treatment of its Muslim population.
  • Her account was suspended shortly after her videos went viral, leading many to suspect TikTok took action against her due to her anti-China and politically critical rhetoric.
  • TikTok told Business Insider that the account was actually suspended because of another video of hers that featured Osama bin Laden.
  • The teen, Feroza Aziz, has provided Business Insider with the video TikTok says it suspended her for, which includes an image of bin Laden. Watch the video below.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

