TikTok video shows Canadian cop telling trucker protester he supports them ‘100%’ after giving a warning during a traffic stop

A video appeared to show a police officer saying he supported the Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy.’ TikTok

A TikTok video shows a Canadian cop telling “Freedom Convoy” trucker protesters he supports them.

The officer in the purported traffic stop lets the trucker go with a warning.

Ontario Provincial Police has launched an internal investigation into the video and the cop’s remarks.

Canadian police said they have launched an internal investigation after a TikTok video appeared to show an Ontario police officer telling a “Freedom Convoy” protester he supported them after issuing a warning during a traffic stop.

In the video posted to TikTok on Sunday by user @bamybear, the Ontario Provincial Police officer told the driver in the vehicle that he was driving with his “lights on.” It wasn’t immediately clear which set of lights the officer was referring to.

“You don’t have to record me, I’m not going to give you guys a ticket,” the officer said to a person sitting in the passenger seat, who was filming the interaction.

After the officer and the two people inside the truck joked with each other and discussed TikTok videos, the officer told the driver that he supported the trucker protesters.

“I get what you guys are doing, I support you guys 100%,” he said in an apparent reference to Canada’s ongoing anti-government and anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations.

“I have been to Ottawa — a lot of us are — I’ve heard nothing but great things for our protesters, everyone is very polite, very thankful,” the officer said.

Despite the officer saying that the reason he pulled the truck over is usually a “big fine,” he did not issue a ticket in the video. The officer said the truck’s lights were causing “a lot of confusion on the road.”

“Wait ’til you get there,” he added with a smile.

When the passenger in the truck asked if the officer wanted to join them, he said: “I want to, but we need some officers up here.”

The TikTok user who uploaded the video did not return Insider’s request for comment Monday.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement it launched an internal investigation into the incident, adding it “raised concerns about professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP’s values.”

“We recognize that views expressed by the member has caused public upset,” the OPP wrote in a statement on Twitter. “The OPP does not condone current illegal activity.”

It added: “Officers must maintain the highest standard of conduct, integrity, and ethical behavior.”

The OPP did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment Monday.

For weeks, thousands of Canadian truckers and demonstrators have protested COVID-19 lockdown measures and cross-border vaccination requirements as part of the “Freedom Convoy.”

Doug Ford, Ontario’s premier, declared a widespread state of emergency on Friday, calling the demonstrations against cross-border vaccine mandates that have left Ottawa in gridlock an “illegal occupation.”

The TikTok video has amassed over 240,000 views in the day since it was posted, with 27,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. It’s uses the “#freedomconvoy,” which has over 300 million views on the platform across all videos.

Many users commented in support of the exchange, with one writing they “love this cop” and another who said they had the “utmost respect for this guy.” On Twitter, where the video also circulated, the OPP’s decision to investigate the incident appeared to be more popular.