TikTok users sparked a massive trend recreating Harry Styles' colourful cardigan, so the sweater designer responded by sharing detailed sewing instructions

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; JW Anderson The designer of a cardigan Harry Styles wore in February released a sewing pattern so fans can make it at home.

Scores of Harry Styles fans sparked a new TikTok trend by recreating a colourful sweater he wore at a performance in February.

The cardigan was made by British fashion label JW Anderson and originally retailed for more than $US1,560.

As a way to thank TikTokers who ignited interest in the garment, the brand’s head designer Jonathan Anderson released a detailed sweater pattern that people can use at home.

“I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!” wrote Jonathan Anderson, the head designer of JW Anderson.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Harry Styles fans on TikTok have been making their own versions of a colourful, patchwork knitted sweater that the singer wore in February while performing for the “Today” show.

In true fashion of upcycle- and DIY-themed TikTok tutorials, the tutorials that pay homage to Styles’ whimsical sweater feature how users are cleverly creating incredibly realistic renditions of the garment.

The Coulourblock Patchwork Cardigan that Styles wore was designed by British fashion label JW Anderson and originally retailed for more than $US1,560 (£1,250), according to British Vogue. It’s not available for purchase by JW Anderson at the time of writing.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Harry Styles on the ‘Today’ show in February 2020 wearing the JW Anderson cardigan.

In response to the garment’s popularity among users on TikTok, Jonathan Anderson, head designer and founder of JW Anderson, released a detailed PDF guide that includes instructions and a pattern for the sweater.

“I am so impressed and incredibly humbled by this trend and everyone knitting the cardigan. I really wanted to show our appreciation so we are sharing the pattern with everyone. Keep it up!” Anderson wrote in a statement published on the label’s website.

The sweater pattern guide contains six pages of meticulous instructions, detailing how to create each panel and put all the pieces together.

JW Anderson An excerpt of JW Anderson’s guide for fans to make Harry Styles’ sweater at home.

The instructions say that the garment is tailored for sewers who are of “beginner/intermediate” expertise.

“This striking patchwork cardigan will introduce a relative newcomer to various hand knitting stitches; from simple Garter Stitch, through lovely textured Moss stitches to a Colour Stranded technique featuring a Hounds Tooth pattern,” reads the instruction pamphlet.

“It’s knitted in manageable pieces, which are then sewn together, which makes it a great project for a knit in the park,” the guide continues.

JNI/Star Max/GC Images; JW Anderson Styles wearing the now-iconic cardigan in February; A screenshot from JW Anderson’s pattern.

According to a post on Jonathan Anderson’s Instagram account, Styles was dressed in the patchwork garment by stylist Harry Lambert.

“Never knew this was happening,” Anderson wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of TikTok users’ recreations of the sweater. “It’s so amazing the power of craft.”

Representatives of JW Anderson and Harry Lambert did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.