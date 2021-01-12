People on TikTok are giving old Ugg boots a new look by cutting them into slippers

UroshPetrovic/Getty Images/@.emia/TikTok TikTok users are cutting up their Ugg boots to make slippers and emulate the popular Classic Ultra Mini boot style.

TikTokers are giving their Ugg boots a new look by cutting them into slippers.

In October 2020, users on the video-sharing app started sharing tutorials on how to upcycle their old Ugg shoes by cutting the fabric along the seams.

TikTokers have also cut their winter boots into shorter ones that resemble Ugg’s celebrity-favourite Classic Ultra Mini style, which retails for $US140.

Ugg shoes have long been a divisive fashion trend, but 2020 data from the fashion search platform Lyst suggests that the shearling shoes are coming back into style.

A TikTok trend has people taking scissors to their Ugg boots and giving them a whole new look.

In October 2020, users on the video-sharing app started sharing tutorials that involved snipping at the seams of well-loved pairs of Uggs to remove the excess fabric and turn the shearling-lined winter shoes into slippers.

One TikTok user who goes by the username @abbyj420 said in a tutorial that she decided to upcycle her 7-year-old Ugg boots because they were “all kinds of jacked up” but didn’t want to throw them out.

The TikToker cut along the longest vertical seam and continued along the back of the shoe, where there’s an “Ugg” label and a piece of stiff fabric.

The video shows the final product, which looks similar to Ugg’s Tasman slippers that retail for $US100 on the brand’s website.

Other Ugg owners have shared TikToks that showed how they turned their boots into scuffs that look ideal for wearing around the house.

Other TikTokers are trimming their taller Ugg boots to resemble a style that looks like the brand’s ‘Classic Ultra Mini’ shoe

Some TikTok users have appeared to cut their taller boots into shorter versions that look similar to the brand’s Classic Ultra Mini shoe, which Ugg launched in August 2020.

The $US140 shoes reach the ankle and are available on Ugg’s website in three neutral colours, plus olive-green and a lavender shade.

Since Ugg released its Classic Ultra Mini boots, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, and Kendall Jenner have been photographed wearing the style.

Jose Perez/Jared Siskin/Jared Siskin/Rachpoot/Getty Images Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini has become a favourite among celebrities.



Ugg boots have long been considered a divisive fashion trend. Refinery29’s Eliza Huber described them as “the ‘ugly’ shoe that everyone loves to hate.” But in September 2020, data from the fashion search platform Lyst suggested that the cosy shoes were coming back in style.

At the time, Lyst noted that “as ugly boots are replacing ugly sandals post-summer, demand for UGG boots is growing 24% week-on-week.” Lyst’s report also stated that in September 2020, there had been more than 41,000 searches for Ugg, and the Classic Ultra Mini boot was among the top-searched styles.

With the warm-weather shoes continuing to rise in popularity, it seems that TikTokers have found a way around buying a brand-new pair.

Representatives for Ugg and TikTok users included above did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

