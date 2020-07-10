A group of teens found 2 dead bodies stuffed in suitcases while filming a TikTok video at a Seattle beach

Gofundme The bodies of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner were found stuffed into suitcases on a Seattle Beach.

Teenagers shooting TikTok videos on a Seattle beach last month found two bodies that had been stuffed into suitcases.

Police identified the bodies as Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, who had been shot days before they were found.

The teens shared a video of their discovery and police said they were happy the film was made, according to CNN.

Teens filming a TikTok video on a Seattle’s Alki Beach last month made an unsettling discovery when a suitcase washed up onshore.

While filming a video on June 19, a young girl walked over to the black bag and unzipped it. Immediately, an overwhelming scent was released. She then called the police.

Officers determined that a body had been stuffed into that suitcase, and found another one in the water nearby, police said in a statement at the time.

The bodies have since been identified as Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, according to KIRO 7, a local news outlet. The couple had been shot several days before their bodies were found, police told KIRO.

Lewis was a mother of four and had been in a relationship with Wenner for eight years, her niece told the local television station.

The TikTok video of the bodies being found has received millions of views, and more than 4.5 million “likes” on the app.

In it, one of the teens stumbles on rocks as she steps away from the suitcase she opened.

“OK she’s calling the police so we can see if it’s actually a dead body or just food,” a teen filming the video said, as the girl laughed while dialling 911.

The video then shows emergency vehicles surrounding the beach.

“We’re glad the video is out there. We spoke to the people involved and they corroborated some of the information,” Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson told CNN. “The kids found bag on beach, it smelled, they called 911. … Officers got out there in about an hour and a half, and then officers did further investigation and then discovered that it was probably remains and called the detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office.”

