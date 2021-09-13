The 8 most-liked TikTok creators with major followings actually aren’t liked very much at all, according to an Insider poll

- An Insider survey found the top 8 most-liked TikTok creators.
- The data shows that many of TikTok’s stars aren’t viewed favorably by the American public.
- Other stars including Charli D’Amelio were viewed unfavorably by more respondents than favorably.
That doesn’t always mean that they’re viewed favorably. In fact, according to recent Insider poll data obtained through SurveyMonkey Audience, which polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender, many TikTok stars aren’t necessarily well-liked by the general public.
Loren Gray, the star who got her start on Musical.ly but became huge on TikTok, was the only one viewed favorably by a greater percentage of survey respondents than those who viewed her unfavorably, according to Insider’s survey results.
This list ranks the most well-known TikTok influencers — known by 5% or more of survey respondents — Insider polled by their favorability.
He currently has 21 million followers on the app and has begun to follow in the steps of influencers like Logan and Jake Paul by venturing into boxing.
His career has been dogged by controversy, from peeing from a balcony at the convention Playlist Live in 2017 to holding a massive 21st birthday party during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryce Hall was known by 10.4% of survey respondents, among which 7.8% viewed him favorably. Still, a larger share of respondents who know Hall dislike him, with 31.3% viewing the creator unfavorably.
16% of survey respondents knew of Dixie D’Amelio. Out of those, 14.1% had a favorable opinion of her, with a larger share of 33.3% reporting an unfavorable one.
D’Amelio, her sister, Charli, and their parents star in a new Hulu reality series called “The D’Amelio Show” about their quick rise to fame. The series dives into the mental ramifications of Charli and her sister Dixie’s stardom, showing their reactions to a constant stream of negative comments online.
“I just feel like I can’t escape the hate,” Dixie says in one episode, after facing a particularly fraught comments section on a Vogue YouTube video featuring the creator.
The show, as Naomy Fry wrote for The New Yorker, serves “as a pretty good P.S.A. for the toll that social media’s panopticon-like effects take on its participants.”
In late 2020, she became embroiled in controversy after she said that she had “caught feelings” for a 13-year-old fan. In February, she announced that she was having a child with her boyfriend Dawson Day, who is 20.
6.7% of survey respondents knew of Laverne. 14.9% had a favorable opinion of her while 27% had an unfavorable one.
Clips from “The D’Amelio Show” have gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about internet fame and cyberbullying.
“I’ve had a constant anxiety attack for the past four years,” Charli says at one point in the series. “It’s very exhausting to do this and always wonder what’s going to happen next. If I’m gonna wake up and everyone’s gonna not like me again.”
20.3% of survey respondents knew of Charli, making her the best-known TikTok star for which Insider polled public opinion. 21% of respondents who knew Charli had a favorable opinion of her, while 32.1% had an unfavorable one, meaning more respondents familiar with the star disliked her than enjoyed her.
In tandem with her pivot to entertainment, other TikTok stars are surpassing her follower count: Italian TikToker Khaby Lame recently surpassed her to become the second-most followed creator on the app, and Bella Poarch is poised to surpass her soon as well.
Rae was most of the most well-known TikTokers polled, with 19.3% of survey respondents saying that they knew who she was. Out of those, 17.8% had a favorable opinion of her while 27.2% had an unfavorable one.
Johnson and Dixie D’Amelio also dated in the past but announced that they had broken up in August 2020. In the aftermath of the breakup, Dixie shared screenshots alleging that Johnson had cheated on her, as Seventeen reported.
5.8% of survey respondents knew Johnson, and of those 26.6% had a favorable opinion of him while 34.4% had an unfavorable opinion.
She’s also launched a music career, releasing two singles — “Build A B*tch” and “Inferno” – thus far in 2021.
Survey data indicated that 10.6% of survey respondents knew Poarch. Of those, 18.8% had a favorable opinion of her, while 21.4% had an unfavorable opinion.
While Insider survey data indicated that she wasn’t quite as well known as other stars on the app, she was one of the few TikTok stars that Insider polled on with a net-positive favorability. Among survey respondents, 8.2% knew Gray. Out of those, 26.4% had a favorable opinion of her while 20.9% had an unfavorable one.
SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,105 respondents between August 16-17, 2021 with a 3 percentage point margin of error.