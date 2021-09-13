The 8 most-liked TikTok creators with major followings actually aren’t liked very much at all, according to an Insider poll

Many of TikTok’s biggest stars aren’t viewed favorably by the public, according to a poll conducted by Insider and SurveyMonkey.

Three years after TikTok launched in its current form in 2018, many of its biggest stars have transcended the boundaries of the app, moving into film, television, and music. Influencers like Addison Rae, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and Loren Gray have become a part of the pop culture zeitgeist in the United States.

That doesn’t always mean that they’re viewed favorably. In fact, according to recent Insider poll data obtained through SurveyMonkey Audience, which polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender, many TikTok stars aren’t necessarily well-liked by the general public.

Loren Gray, the star who got her start on Musical.ly but became huge on TikTok, was the only one viewed favorably by a greater percentage of survey respondents than those who viewed her unfavorably, according to Insider’s survey results.

This list ranks the most well-known TikTok influencers — known by 5% or more of survey respondents — Insider polled by their favorability.