Exclusive data reveals the top 5 rising stars on TikTok, the short-form video app loved by Generation Z

Screen shot of Charli D’Amelio/TikTok and mynameisalex.french/TikTok Charli D’Amelio and Alex French.

TikTok is a short-form video app that’s become one of the most popular social platforms among teens and Generation Z.

Creators on TikTok are rising to fame from the massive reach the platform has.

We used exclusive data from the prominent celebrity information site, Famous Birthdays, to determine which top-trending TikTok stars are rising in popularity right now.

Famous Birthdays is searched 600,000 times per day, according to founder Evan Britton, and can show real-time trends on the rising and falling popularity of influencers.

Here are 5 rising TikTok stars, according to Famous Birthdays.

The wildly popular app sits beside other top platforms, like YouTube and Instagram, on Apple’s 2019 list of the top five free iPhone apps of the year. The platform is owned by the Chinese internet company ByteDance and has become one of the hottest social platforms among Generation Z.

TikTok’s viral stars are earning money in different ways from their audiences through livestreaming, sponsorships and selling merchandise.



As TikTok has gained prominence, the popularity of its stars has skyrocketed. That rise is evident in searches on the prominent celebrity data site, Famous Birthdays, according to the site’s founder, Evan Britton. Famous Birthdays is visited by 20 million monthly unique users, and the search engine on Famous Birthdays is searched 600,000 times per day. This allows the site to collect real-time trends on which influencers and celebrities are rising right now.

Here are 5 TikTok stars rising in popularity, according to data from Famous Birthdays:

Mattia Polibio – @mattiapolibio

Mattia Polibio started his TikTok in 2018. The 16-year-old rose to fame from his comedy and lip syncing videos.

Polibio is from New Jersey and his videos reach an average 300,000 likes.

TikTok followers:

2.2 million

Instagram followers:

694,000

Avani Gregg – @avani

Avani Gregg is a 17-year-old TikTok star known for her comedy, dance, and challenge videos.

Gregg also has a successful YouTube channel with 180,000 subscribers where she uploads comedy videos like, “I prank my best friend.”

Gregg sells merchandise like T-shirts and iPhone cases through the website FanJoy.

TikTok followers:

6.4 million

Instagram followers:

1.3 million

Madison Vanderveen – @Madiit

Madison Vanderveen is a model and TikTok star known for her dancing and lip syncing videos.

Vanderveen, 17, also runs the YouTube channel Madison Taylor wih 42,000 subscribers where she vlogs about her everyday life.

TikTok followers:

2 million

Instagram followers:

150,000

Alex French – @mynameisalex.french

Alex French is a 16-year-old TikTok star who started her account in late 2019. She’s known for her lip syncing and comedy videos.

In a day, French went from 300,000 followers to 1 million, according to BuzzFeed.

TikTok followers:

2.2 million

Instagram followers:

227,000

Charli D’Amelio – @charlidamelio

Charli D’Amelio gained popularity on TikTok for her lip syncing, dance, original choreography, and montages. D’Amelio is 15 years old and started her TikTok account in June 2019.

D’Amelio gained over 5 million followers in less than three months, according to BuzzFeed.

She told NBC News in November that she wasn’t entirely sure why her account exploded in popularity and that her guess was that TikTok’s algorithm was working in her favour.

TikTok followers:

12.2 million

Instagram followers:

2.2 million

