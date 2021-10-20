TikTok star Tefi Pessoa went viral after admitting that she accidentally wore her dress incorrectly on the ‘Dune’ red carpet

Tefi Pessoa had a wardrobe malfunction at the UK ‘Dune’ premiere. Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer / Getty Images

Influencer Tefi Pessoa interviewed stars of “Dune” at the film’s UK premiere on Monday.

Pessoa wore a Silvia Astore dress to the event, and it appeared to have a leg cutout.

But her leg was actually supposed to go through the hole, as Pessoa shared in a viral TikTok.

Tefi Pessoa is laughing her way through a wardrobe malfunction.

Pessoa, 31, is a well-known social media influencer and host at InStyle.

She’s garnered over one million TikTok followers with her video series that details pop culture moments, like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s love affair or Princess Diana’s journey to becoming a member of the royal family.

Pessoa has over one million followers on TikTok. Lia Toby / Stringer / Getty Images

Pessoa was recently invited to attend the “Dune” UK premiere.

She interviewed stars like Jason Momoa and Zendaya on behalf of Warner Brothers on the red carpet, as she shared on her social media pages.

Pessoa wore a Silvia Astore dress designed for Annie’s Ibiza to the premiere on Monday, and Vivi’s Makeup provided her makeup for the evening.

The long-sleeve velvet dress was floor length, and it had a high neckline.

The star’s leg was supposed to go through the hole. Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images

The gown appeared to have a large, circular cutout on one leg when Pessoa walked the red carpet.

But following the premiere, Pessoa shared on both Instagram and TikTok that she found out her leg was actually supposed to go through the hole after the event was already over.

“Guys, I’m freaking out,” Tefi said in a TikTok about the dress. “I just found out that my leg was supposed to go through the stupid freaking hole.”

“Why can’t I dress myself? I’m an adult,” she went on to say in the TikTok through laughter, adding on Instagram that she thought the hole was supposed to give the dress a “futuristic” look.

The video included a photo from Annie’s Ibiza of a model wearing the dress with her leg inserted into the “cutout,” demonstrating how the gown was supposed to be worn.

Pessoa’s TikTok about the dress has over 2.9 million views at the time of writing.