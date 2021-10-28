TikTok star Huey Haha was found dead by medics during an emergency call to his home, report says

Huey Haha. Instagram/@hueyhaha_

TikTok star Huey Haha died during an emergency “medical aid call” at his home, The Sun reported.

Police said they’re not treating the death as suspicious.

The TikTok comedian leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter called Princess.

TikTok comedian Huey Haha, whose real name was Huey Ha, was found dead by medics during an emergency call to his home, according to The Sun.

First responders were called to Ha’s home in Sacramento, California, on Monday afternoon, the outlet reported.

Medics tried to save the 22-year-old, but were unsuccessful, The Sun said.

Ha “was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel,” according to a police report cited by The Sun.

“Officers conducted a death investigation and a coroner responded to take over the investigation.”

The cause of death is not yet confirmed but police told The Sun that they were not treating Ha’s death as suspicious.

Ha leaves behind a two-year-old daughter called Princess.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by a friend on Wednesday aims to cover funeral costs and support for his child. As of Friday morning, the campaign had raised more than $US37,000 ($AU49,035).

Ha’s short-form videos attracted more than 4.5 million views on his TikTok account, which is no longer live, the Independent reported.

He also had 448,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 200,00 followers on Instagram.