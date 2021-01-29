Eagle-eyed TikTokers realised 'Bridgerton' and 'The Crown' filmed several scenes at the exact same locations

Netflix Fans are noticing some similarities in the sets for ‘The Crown’ and ‘Bridgerton.’

TikTokers noticed similarities between the sets for “Bridgerton” and “The Crown.”

For one, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Hastings seem to share a desk.

A source close to Netflix told Insider that some filming locations for the two series are the same.

“Bridgerton” and “The Crown” have even more in common than you may have realised.

Both series feature elite members of British society frequently decked out in their finest clothes and eye-catching jewellery. They’re both streaming on Netflix. And now, fans are pointing out that they were possibly filmed on some of the same sets.

On Tuesday, TikTok user @rakhee_81 posted a clip from “Bridgerton” with the text overlay “Have you been wondering why this room (‘Bridgerton’) looks so familiar?”

The video goes on to point out that the same room is seemingly featured in both “The Crown” and “Bridgerton.”

In the sixth episode of the first season, Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, walks into a big yellow room, pictured below, as the Duke of Hastings, played by RegÃ©-Jean page, sits at a big table near the fireplace.

Netflix The room featured in ‘Bridgerton.’

The same room appears to have been featured in a few different episodes of “The Crown.”

The still below is from the sixth episode of season four, when Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman, sits at the same big table in front of the fireplace.

Netflix The room featured in ‘The Crown.’

In both scenes, you can see the yellow wall mounted with dozens of pictures, the marble fireplace, and a stately golden clock placed on top of the fireplace.



A source close to Netflix told Insider that some filming locations for the two series are the same.

A lot of the comments under the TikTok video took particular notice of the framed photographs on either side of the fireplace.

“I remember watching ‘The Crown’ and remembering the room [because] of the horse portraits. They didn’t change it a bit,” one person wrote.

“They didn’t even change out the photos,” another commented.

@rakhee_81 did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A few other sets make an appearance in both series

In a follow-up post, @rakhee_81 also pointed out that the imposing room in the scene where Daphne and Simon go to talk to Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, is also featured in “The Crown” during a scene when Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, makes her way down the same hall.

Mehera Bonner wrote for Elle in early January that the room where young debutantes make an entrance in front of the queen in the first episode of “Bridgerton” is also the backdrop against which Princess Diana takes dancing lessons in season four, episode three of “The Crown.”

Netflix The room where young debutantes greet Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton.’

Netflix Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in ‘The Crown.’

Bonner wrote that the room pictured in the two stills above is inside Wilton House, which is located near Salisbury in England.

The official Instagram account for Wilton House confirms in its bio that it served as a “key location” for the filming of both shows.

“Bridgerton” follows characters in London in the 1800s as they navigate romantic entanglements and the city’s hectic social scene.“The Crown” is a dramatized version of the lives of the members of the UK royal family.

Insider reporter Melissa Wiley previously wrote about the role these sets play in the plot and character development for “Bridgerton.”

For example, the Bridgerton family’s home is decorated with blue and white, which hints at their polished status as an old-money family. The Featheringtons, on the other hand, live in a house decorated with loud colours to symbolise their “nouveau riche” status.

