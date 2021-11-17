How to change your profile picture on TikTok or download someone else’s

Your TikTok profile picture doesn’t have to stay the same forever. BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

You can change your TikTok profile picture by tapping “Edit profile” on your page.

Your TikTok profile picture can be a still image or a video.

If you open someone’s profile page on the TikTok website, you can download their profile picture too.

On TikTok, you’ve got two ways to represent yourself: With your videos, and with your profile picture. Your profile picture shows up on every video you post, as well as on your profile page of course.

Like most apps, you can change your profile icon whenever you like. But TikTok gives you even more options when it comes to changing your icon — it lets you have a profile picture or a profile video.

And if you see a profile picture on someone else’s profile that you really like, there’s an easy way to download it for yourself.

How to change your profile picture on TikTok

When you change your picture, you can pick a photo that you have saved or take a new one. So if you want to upload a saved picture, make sure you’ve got it saved beforehand.

1. Open TikTok and head to your profile by tapping the Profile option in the bottom-right corner.

2. Tap the Edit profile option.

Head to your profile and select the ‘Edit’ option. TikTok; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Select either Change photo or Change video, depending on what you want. If you’re changing the photo, you can select a picture you’ve saved or take a new one; if you’re adding a video, you have to pick one that you’ve already saved.

Quick tip: Your video needs to be between three and six seconds long. If you pick something longer, you’ll have to trim it.



Select whether you want to upload a photo or video as your icon. TikTok; William Antonelli/Insider

4. Once you’ve picked your new icon, crop it, then hit Save.

Crop and save your new icon. TikTok; William Antonelli/Insider

Your new photo or video will upload and appear on your profile immediately. You can go through these steps again whenever you want to change your profile photo or video again.

Note that if you’ve uploaded both a picture and a video, the video is always what will appear as your profile icon. If you want people to see the picture instead, head back to the Edit profile menu and tap your video, then select Remove video.

Tap the Remove video option when it appears. TikTok; William Antonelli/Insider

How to download someone else’s TikTok profile picture

If you see a profile picture on TikTok that you want to see (and save) the full version of, it’s easy to download. Just note that you can only save still profile pictures this way, not videos.

1. In the TikTok app, head to the profile page for the user whose profile picture you want to save.

2. Tap their profile picture to bring up the sharing menu, then select Copy link.

Copy a link to your profile. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli

3. This will copy a direct link to their profile onto your phone. Get that link onto your computer — the easiest way to do this is to email it to yourself.

4. On your computer, open that link in a web browser.

5. Right-click the user’s profile picture and select Open Image in New Tab (or a similar option, depending on your browser).

Right-click the current profile picture to open it. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

A full-resolution version of that profile picture will open in a new tab. You can now right-click and save it like any other image.

Once you open the image, you can save or copy it. Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

