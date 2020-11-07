TikTok is parterning to deliver food based on viral trends on the app as food delivery explodes during the pandemic

Postmates The whipped coffee by Coffee ‘N Clothes.

Postmates and TikTok have teamed up to unveil TikTok Treats, a delivery menu designed around four food and drink items that went viral on the video sharing app this year.

This is the food delivery platform’s first “creator-led” menu.

The menu options have received tremendous engagement on TikTok: #BentoBox has been hashtagged about 262.7 million times, #PancakeCereal about 1.6 billion times, #WhippedCoffee about 2.2 billion times, and #CloudBread about 3 billion times.

TikTok Treats orders are now available in Los Angeles with free delivery until November 22.

“Food trends have a massive reach on TikTok so we joined forces to bring these TikTok creator favourites right to your door,” Postmates’ senior vice president of marketing and communications Eric Edge said in a statement. “Through the power of creativity in the TikTok community and a few of our exclusive merchants in Los Angeles, we are excited to launch this first-ever menu collection.”



Food delivery platforms like Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats have seen a spike in sales since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from investment and market research firm Second Measure.

Despite restaurants reopening for indoor and outdoor dining in most states, online food orders have continued to surge: in September, meal delivery service sales skyrocketed 125% compared to the same time last year, according to Second Measure.

The whipped coffee, otherwise known as dalgona coffee from Korea, is being sold by Coffee ‘N Clothes for $US7.50. A pumpkin version is also available for $US1 extra.

Dialog Cafe’s $US7 colourful cloud bread comes with a cotton candy and candied rainbow topping.

B Sweet is offering the pancake cereal — which comes in buttermilk, red velvet, and ube flavours — for $US8. Customers can also tag on a bottle of oat milk, original or ube flavored, for an additional $US2 and $US3, respectively.

Finally, Sweetfin is selling the $US20 bento box. The four-part meal includes spicy tuna with bamboo rice, yuzu salmon with citrus kale, chile ginger noodles, and a yuzu truffle avocado dip served with taro chips.

