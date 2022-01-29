A TikToker transformed a 160-square-foot van into a tiny home with LED lights and a hidden bathroom. Take a look inside.

With a fascination for minimalism and tiny living, TikToker Ryan Twomey bought a $US30,000 ($AU42,929) van in February 2021 and transformed it into a home, he said in a recent interview with Insider. sips a drink inside his van. Ryan Twomey

With a little help from his girlfriend, Twomey said it took him six months to turn the 160-square-foot vehicle into a modern tiny home while working full-time. Before and after Twomey converted the van. Ryan Twomey

When he’s not on the road, he parks his new home in his parents’ driveway in Maryland. Twomey and his van. Ryan Twomey

Twomey documented the transformation on Tiktok, accumulating millions of views. The most popular video about the remodel has 11 million views. The van before and after the conversion. Ryan Twomey/TikTok Source: Ryan Twomey/TikTok

Twomey shared additional photos with Insider for a behind-the-scenes tour. Twomey travels in his van. Ryan Twomey

The first thing he pointed out was a topographic map of Ryan Mountain in Joshua Tree National Park on the back of his kitchen cabinet. It’s one of his favorite hikes. Twomey relaxed on his couch behind the kitchen cabinets. Ryan Twomey

The kitchen counter has additional tabletop space that folds down to save room when not in use. The inside of Twomey’s van. Ryan Twomey

The kitchen is full of space-saving hacks, from the tabletop that flips up from the stove when you want to cook on it … Twomey lifts the table up while using the stove. Ryan Twomey

… to the magnetic spice rack and hanging fruit basket underneath the cabinets. A video showcasing these hacks got 85,000 views. Twomey’s storage hacks underneath the kitchen cabinets. Ryan Twomey Source: Ryan Twomey/TikTok

Across from the kitchen counter, Twomey has a pantry and closet that slide out to reveal clothing and dry foods. Twomey’s pull-out storage reveals his pantry and closet. Ryan Twomey

The bed in the back of the van is a full size and comfortably sleeps two, he said. Twomey sits on his bed. Ryan Twomey

Under the bed, which is past the kitchen, Twomey has a fridge that holds two weeks’ worth of food, he said. Twomey stores groceries in his fridge. Ryan Twomey

In the front of the van, Twomey’s couch doubles as storage space with a swivel table in front. “I use it as a spot to work when I have the doors open or as a place to eat dinner,” he said. Twomey sits on his couch. Ryan Twomey

Underneath the couch, Twomey’s toilet slides out from a drawer. “It’s basically a glorified bucket,” he said. “It has an upper compartment that flushes into the lower compartment. Once that is full you have to empty it.” A TikTok showcasing the toilet earned 221,000 views. Twomey’s pull-out toilet lives beneath the couch. Ryan Twomey Source: Ryan Twomey/TikTok

Across from the toilet, a shower pulls out from the kitchen and a curtain hangs on the ceiling, he said. The showerhead connects to the kitchen faucet, an idea he said he got from @louisthevan on Instagram. A TikTok showcasing the shower got 1.5 million views. Twomey displays his pullout shower. Ryan Twomey Ryan Twomey/TikTok Source: @louisthevan/Instagram

Twomey also noted overhead storage bins across the van to store clothing and coffee supplies. Twomey’s overhead storage cabinets hold clothing. Ryan Twomey

Next to the bed and kitchen, Twomey has a workspace with a desktop computer that doubles as a TV. He likes to watch movies in bed, he said. Twomey sits at his desk. Ryan Twomey

Perhaps the most modern aspect of the build is Twomey’s floating LED ceiling, inspired by YouTuber Jarrod Tocci. To see how he built it, check out his TikTok video linked below. Twomey shows off his LED lighting on the ceiling. Ryan Twomey Source: Ryan Twomey/TikTok

In the video that has more than 100,000 views, Twomey wraps LEDs around sanded planks of wood before attaching them to the ceiling. Twomey works on his LED ceiling. Ryan Twomey Source: Ryan Twomey/TikTok