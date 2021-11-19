TikTok not working? 7 ways to troubleshoot

You can troubleshoot TikTok in a variety of ways when the platform isn’t working. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If TikTok isn’t working, there are many potential causes and solutions.

The most common step is to restart the app or your phone.

While outages are uncommon, checking if TikTok is down might help explain the issue.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media networks today, but like any platform or app, it can malfunction at times. Here’s how to get TikTok up and running when you encounter a range of potential issues.

What to do if TikTok is not working

The best way to solve a problem with TikTok is usually how you would any other tech problem: start with the simplest solution and progressively increase to more cumbersome methods as you rule out potential issues.

Make sure you have an internet connection

While this may sound obvious, TikTok will not work without a connection to the internet. Make sure that your device is connected using either WiFi or cellular data. If you are using cellular data, make sure that TikTok has permission to use data as well; you can follow this guide to the app’s data use and enable the feature instead of disabling it.

Is there an app update available?

Sometimes all that TikTok needs is an update. Someone else has probably run into whatever issue you are experiencing previously and the developer might have released an update that patches the problem already.

If you are on an Android device, go to the Play Store, search for TikTok, and see if there is an update available. For an iOS device, head to the App Store, tap on your profile icon, and scroll down to see if there’s an update.

Try to restart the app (or your phone)

It may be a tired cliche, but that’s only because it is true. A lot of tech problems genuinely are solved by turning it off and back on again. First, close TikTok on your phone and reopen it. If that resolves the issue, you’re done. If not, try shutting down your iPhone or Android, turn it back on, and try opening TikTok again.

Quick tip: If you are unsure how to close an app on your phone, here is our guide for closing apps on Android and a guide for iOS.



Check if TikTok is down

While TikTok seldom has any issues and is generally a reliable app, services sometimes experience hiccups. You can check if TikTok is down by using DownDetector or searching “is tiktok down?” in Google search.

Check DownDetector's website for TikTok's status.

Try TikTok on another device

At this stage, it might be time to ask a friend if TikTok is working for them. Alternatively, you can try going to TikTok.com in a web browser (preferably on another device) and see if it loads and functions properly. If it does not, chances are that the issue is not with your phone and there is an outage of some sort.

TikTok in a Safari desktop browser.

If you are already using a browser and do not have another device available, you can try another web browser, such as Firefox, Chrome, or Brave.

Reinstall the app

If TikTok worked on another device or browser from the above section, the issue appears to be with your device. Try deleting the app and redownloading it from either the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android) to see if that resolves the issue.

Contact TikTok support

If all else fails, contact TikTok’s support team. You can email TikTok or use its feedback form to get support on a variety of specific questions and issues.