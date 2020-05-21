Meet TikTok's new CEO Kevin Mayer, the former Disney executive who's behind the explosive growth of Disney Plus and has the nickname 'Buzz Lightyear'

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Kevin Mayer, who just resigned as Disney’s head of streaming to go to TikTok, oversaw the launch of Disney Plus in November 2019.

Kevin Mayer stepped down as Disney’s head of streaming on Monday to become the new CEO of short-form video app TikTok, Brooks Barnes and Jack Nicas reported for The New York Times.

Mayer will also be chief operating officer of ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok.

Mayer grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, and worked as a movie theatre usher in high school, per The Wall Street Journal. He studied engineering at San Diego State University and then the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology before getting his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Apart from a five-year stint, part of which was spent as CEO of Playboy.com, the 58-year-old executive has been at Disney since 1993. He’s known for closing major deals, including Disney’s purchases of Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and most of 21st Century Fox.

Most recently, Mayer oversaw the launch of Disney’s streaming service, Disney Plus, which has amassed 54 million subscribers since November 2019.

Here’s what we know about the life and career of TikTok’s new CEO.

Kevin Mayer has been named the new CEO of TikTok, The New York Times reported.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Mayer resigned as the head of streaming at Disney on Monday, where he’d overseen the launch of Disney Plus. After working with Disney on the transition, he will start at TikTok on June 1, a TikTok spokesperson told Business Insider.

Mayer will also be chief operating officer of ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, while founder Yiming Zhang will stay on as ByteDance’s CEO, per TikTok’s statement announcing the appointment.

In the statement, Mayer thanked the Disney team, including former CEO Bob Iger and current CEO Bob Chapek, and said he’s “thrilled” to join ByteDance.

“Like everyone else, I’ve been impressed watching the company build something incredibly rare in TikTok – a creative, positive online global community – and I’m excited to help lead the next phase of ByteDance’s journey as the company continues to expand its breadth of products across every region of the world,” he said.

Mayer will be based out of TikTok’s new five-story Los Angeles office.

TikTok TikTok’s new office in Los Angeles.

He will also travel frequently to its other offices in New York, London, Mumbai, and Tokyo, a TikTok spokesperson told Business Insider.

TikTok also has an office in Palo Alto, California, minutes from Facebook’s headquarters.

Mayer had been seen as a potential successor to former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who stepped down in February.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Mayer on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on October 22, 2019.

Industry analysts thought his role in the launch of Disney Plus made him a prime candidate, as Business Insider’s Travis Clark recently reported. Before Iger stepped down, streaming was Iger’s “No. 1 priority,” he said in 2019.

Instead, Bob Chapek, the former chairman of Disney parks, experiences, and products, replaced Iger as Disney’s new CEO.

Iger has stayed on as executive chairman and “effectively returned to running the company” in recent weeks amid the coronavirus crisis, according to The New York Times’ media columnist Ben Smith.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday, Mayer said he didn’t leave Disney because he was passed over for CEO.

“The only reason I’m leaving is for what I think of as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he told the Journal.

In March, the Los Angeles Times reported that some analysts were wondering whether Mayer would stay with Disney after he was passed over for CEO.

Barclays managing director Kannan Venkateshwar wrote in a letter to clients at the time that Mayer’s future was “[o]ne of the concerns expressed by investors.”

After growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, Mayer studied engineering before getting into the entertainment business.

Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock Harvard University.

He got his MBA from Harvard University, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from San Diego State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mayer would often visit the classroom of first-year students studying Walt Disney Co. at Harvard Business School to answer questions, Bloomberg reported.

Mayer joined Disney in 1993 at age 31, according to his corporate bio.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Mayer at an event in 2008.

His first job was overseeing strategy and business development for Disney’s interactive/internet and television businesses worldwide, per the corporate bio, which has been taken down.

He was later named executive vice president of the internet group, where he oversaw Disney’s websites, including ESPN.com and ABCNews.com.

In 2000, Mayer left Disney to become the CEO of Playboy.com, the digital arm of Playboy Enterprises, Inc. He held the position for less than a year.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images The Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal at the time he joined Playboy in February 2000, Mayer said he was looking forward to helping the Playboy website attract a younger audience and expand its international presence.

But just seven months later, Mayer left Playboy.com to become the CEO of Clear Channel Communications. His time at Playboy does not appear on his LinkedIn page or in his Disney corporate bio, which was removed after he left the company this week.

“Kevin is a square-jawed, corporate executive soldier, and Playboy had a cast of characters,” Allen Blankenship, a Los Angeles real-estate agent who sold a men’s entertainment site to Playboy soon after Mayer came on as CEO, told the Journal last year. “It was not as polished a crew as I’m sure he was used to.”

Mayer did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on why he left Playboy.com.

Mayer then spent a few years at LEK Consulting, a Boston-based management consulting firm, before returning to Disney in 2005, according to his LinkedIn.

After he returned to Disney in 2005, Mayer became known for closing major deals.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for CoachArt Mayer accepts an award at a gala in Beverly Hills in 2014.

“He’s a closer, he’s a benevolent killer,” Michael Burns, a friend of Mayer’s and vice chairman at Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, told Bloomberg News in October 2019.

As chief strategy officer, Mayer oversaw Disney’s acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm – home to the “Star Wars” franchise – and most of 21st Century Fox.

In Iger’s 2019 book, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” the former CEO described Mayer as “a master strategist and dealmaker.”

Per the Wall Street Journal, Mayer picked up the nickname “Buzz Lightyear” at Disney because he “has the self-confidence, swagger and jawline of the ‘Toy Story’ character – as well as the astronaut figurine’s relentlessly hard-driving style and bravado,” Erich Schwartzel and Joe Flint wrote in November 2019.

A 2019 investigation by The Wrap found that some of Mayer’s former colleagues at Disney described him as a “bully” and a “bulldozer,” claiming he had a “belittling” management style.

Disney and Mayer both declined to comment for the Wrap’s story at the time, and Mayer did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment regarding the investigation for this story.

Mayer led the launch of Disney Plus in November 2019 and has overseen its explosive growth, even as other Disney businesses suffer during the pandemic.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney ‘The Mandalorian’ star Pedro Pascal (left) and Kevin Mayer (right) at the premiere of ‘The Mandalorian’ in Hollywood on November 13, 2019.

The streaming service reached 50 million subscribers in five months – a goal analysts didn’t expect it to reach until 2022, per The New York Times.

Mayer’s replacement as head of streaming is Rebecca Campbell, who was most recently president of Disneyland in California but has also run ABC stations in the US and Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses in Europe and the Middle East, per Bloomberg.

Mayer told Bloomberg that Campbell is “a force of nature” and he felt he was leaving Disney Plus in “good hands.”

Mayer left Disney at a time when most of the company is suffering huge losses due to the pandemic.

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images The closed Toy Story parking lot at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California on March 17, 2020.

Analysts say Disney is one of the media giants that’s most threatened by the coronavirus crisis because so much of its revenue comes from theme parks, films, and advertising – all industries that have taken a beating during the pandemic.

While Mayer’s personal net worth is unknown, his yearly base earnings have been well over a million dollars for the past few years.

AP Images

When he was promoted to Disney’s head of streaming in 2018, Mayer’s minimum base salary rose from $US1.5 million to $US1.8 million, per the company’s SEC filings. Base salary is typically only a small part of executive compensation packages, which often include performance bonuses and stock options.

A Disney spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the amount of Mayer’s salary at the time he left the company.

Mayer has been seen attending the exclusive July conference held every year in Sun Valley, Idaho, by investment bank Allen & Co.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Kevin Mayer in Sun Valley in July 2018.

Nicknamed the “summer camp for billionaires,” the Sun Valley event brings together the country’s top executives in media, technology, and sports industries to mingle and make deals.

Mayer married Lisa Mayer in 2003.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for CoachArt Kevin Mayer and wife Lisa Mayer at an event in 2014.

Per Bloomberg, Lisa Mayer was also an “engineer-turned-MBA.”

Mayer currently resides in Los Angeles, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.