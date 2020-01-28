'They just sounded too much like music': A song producer explains what does and doesn't make the perfect TikTok jam

Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images TikTok users are using the platform to launch music careers.

Producer Nick Sylvester appeared on Popcast, The New York Times’ pop music podcast, to discuss virality in music and TikTok’s critical role in his business.

Sylvester is the cofounder of Godmode, an artist development company specializing in identifying viral talent to launch music careers.

TikTok’s contribution to music, he said, largely takes the form of offering people a way to interact with songs beyond just listening.

For songs to have viral potential, he suggested, they need a certain flourish for TikTok users to latch onto and replicate.

As a result, having followers and a compelling personal presence may outweigh musical training and technical proficiency.

Read more stories like this on Insider.

On Sunday, Montero Hill, known by his fans as Lil Nas X, took home two GRAMMY awards for his viral hit “Old Town Road.” The single, which was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for an unprecedented 17 weeks in a row, owes its massive critical and commercial success to popularity on TikTok.

“I promoted the song as a meme for months until it caught on to TikTok and it became way bigger,” Hill told Time back in April. “I should maybe be paying TikTok. They really boosted the song…I credit them a lot.”

The rise of Hill’s career suggests that TikTok is solidifying its place as a platform for musicians to find their audiences. Music producer Nick Sylvester and music writer Joe Coscarelli joined an episode of Popcast, The New York Times’ pop music podcast, to shed light on the role of virality in the music industry – and how TikTok is changing the way we experience songs.

Sylvester stressed that music adapting to technology is nothing new. “Technology has always changed the kinds of records that are made,” he said, citing microphonics and tape saturation innovation as examples of technology that changed how music was made and performed.

However, TikTok does tap into a new way to experience music. “It’s showing that people want to do more with music than just to listen to it,” he said. “They want to interact with it; they want to touch it.”

Getting listeners to interact on platforms like TikTok requires a song to have a “calling card,” according to Sylvester. Coscarelli cited Roddy Ricch’s no. 1 song “The Box” as an example of a song achieving viral fame (and resulting commercial success) due to its unique, TikTok-friendly flourish.

“What this song does have is a moment,” he said, “This weird sound effect he makes with his voice… All of a sudden, you have a thing that kids creating content can latch onto.”

As a result, an online following and marketable “energy” may be more important to a record deal than a music background and sophisticated writing. Sylvester, the cofounder of artist development company Godmode, has centered his business on seeking out viral talent who thrive on platforms like TikTok to mould into recording artists. “I’m looking for people who have maybe 30,000 followers and I kind of like their energy,” he said.

The success of one of Sylvester’s own clients highlights the triumph of raw energy and visibility over technical proficiency. Godmode artist LoveLeo, who recently achieved viral fame for his song “Boyfren,” first caught Sylvester’s eye doing sleight of hand tricks on TikTok. “It was his energy, his look, and the attention to detail,” the music producer said of the 21-year-old’s appeal, “and the ways people were interacting with him.”

The two began writing songs together, but it became clear that their material wasn’t the right fit for viral fame. “The songs were getting too good,” Sylvester explained. “They just sounded too much like music.”

The song that stood out? A track that LoveLeo recorded on his bed, singing into his MacBook microphone. “It was so obvious that that was the one,” Sylvester said, despite saying there were probably better songs recorded from a quality stand-point.

So, will TikTok fame continue to translate to success in the music industry?

“TikTok is just a foot in the door,” Sylvester said. “In order to have a career in music, you do need to have somebody throwing money behind you and supporting you and making sure that what you make cuts through the noise of everything that’s happening in the world.”

Read more:

TikTok’s owner has been quietly testing a Spotify competitor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.