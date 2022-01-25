A mom says she just discovered she’s been celebrating her son’s birthday on the wrong day in a viral TikTok

Emily Vondrachek told her TikTok followers about the mix-up on January 12. JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

TikTok user Emily Vondrachek shared a viral video on January 12.

Vondrachek said she celebrated her 3-year-old son’s birthday on February 26 instead of February 25.

A Minnesota mother said that she’d been celebrating her 3-year-old son’s birthday on the wrong date for two years.

Emily Vondrachek shared a TikTok video on January 12, which at the time of writing garnered 3.9 million views and over 21,000 comments. The video also sparked a relatable conversation about parenting in the comments.

The mom of four told her followers she celebrated her son’s birthday on February 26, instead of on his actual birthday, February 25.

In the video which includes the hashtags “mom brain” and “mom fail ” in the caption, Vondrachek said the mix-up came to light with the help of her insurance company.

“Here’s a little story to allow all the moms of little ones out there to maybe feel a little better about yourselves,” Vondrachek said. “Here’s a real confidence boost for you.”

Vondrachek said she was on the phone with her son’s pediatrician after they had trouble billing the 3-year-old’s recent appointment.

“She’s trying to bill our last visit to our insurance company. Per my words, my son’s birthday is the 26th. I’m his mother. I know his birthday,” she said,

However, Vondrachek said she learned that her insurance company was on the money regarding the date.

“So I’m about to call my insurance company to let them have it and I say maybe I should scroll back [on] Facebook to look at the birth announcement years ago to make sure,” Vondrachek said.

She continued: “I just got done doing that, and his birthday is indeed, on the 25th.”

The video featured a small screenshot of the Facebook post to show the date. She added that the “worst part” about the blunder was that her son is a middle child.

“I love my kids, okay?” she said. “They might not have their birthday celebration on the right day, but they celebrate it the next!”

In the comments section, some shared similar stories about their family members.

“I got flustered one day when someone said I had a handsome baby boy and asked his name. I said Ron. Her name is Harper. It’s hard out here,” one comment read.

“My grandpa passed away when he was 100. We realized when we were completing his obituary that he’d been celebrating the wrong date all 100 yrs,” another read.