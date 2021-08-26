TikTok has removed hashtags and videos for the viral ‘milk crate challenge’, which racked up millions of views, following concerns people could be seriously injured

The TikTok logo is displayed on a phone in China on March 3, 2020. Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TikTok has taken down tags for the viral milk crate challenge that racked up millions of views.

Experts say the trend, which involves going up and down makeshift milk crate pyramids, is dangerous.

TikTok says it “prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts.”

TikTok has taken action against a viral challenge that experts warn can lead to severe injuries.

The “milk crate challenge” has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks. It involves building a makeshift pyramid-like staircase out of empty milk crates and trying to walk up and down the crates without falling.

Now, TikTok has removed hashtags associated with the challenge.

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to Insider. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

Two popular hashtags tied to the trend, #milkcratechallenge and #cratechallenge, have amassed more than 71 million views on the platform. A search for either tag now surfaces a message saying there are no results found.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the message reads. “Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines.”

TikTok did not say how many of the challenge’s tags and videos it has removed or if some still remain.

Experts have warned the trend is dangerous and can cause serious injury. A doctor previously told Insider that attempting to complete the challenge can lead to broken bones, bleeding inside the skull, and spinal cord injuries.

The FDA has even weighed in: In a tweet earlier this week, former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien wrote, “Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge,” in a nod to the FDA’s recent approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. In a response to his post, the FDA tweeted, “Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

Though TikTok has taken action against videos of the challenge, the trend appears to still be permitted on other social media platforms. It is believed to have originated on Facebook earlier this month, NBC News reports. As of this writing, searches for the challenge still yield results on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.