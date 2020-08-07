A new report says that Microsoft is expanding its acquisition interest in TikTok to include the entire global business, but a source says it isn't true

VCG/VCG via Getty Images; Stephen Lam/Stringer/Getty Images ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming, left, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

The Financial Times reported Thursday that Microsoft – the frontrunner in talks to acquire TikTok’s US operations – is interested in buying the app’s entire global business.

However, a person familiar with the matter told Business Insider the report is “completely false.”

TikTok has more than 2.3 billion downloads globally. Reports have recently valued TikTok in its entirety between $US30 billion to $US50 billion.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has been exploring a deal to sell off TikTok’s US operations to get in front of threats from the Trump administration to ban the app over perceived national security risks due to its ties to China.

Microsoft is the frontrunner in a deal to acquire TikTok’s US operations, but a recent report hints that the company could be looking at taking over the the viral app’s entire global operations.

The Financial Times reported Thursday morning that Microsoft has expressed interest in buying up all of TikTok’s global operations. Previously, Microsoft publicly confirmed it was in negotiations to acquire TikTok’s operations in four countries: the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recent reports have pegged TikTok as a whole at a valuation between $US30 billion and $US50 billion. Microsoft could pay an estimated $US10 billion to $US30 billion to acquire its four-country cut of TikTok’s business, according to CNBC.

TikTok has more than 2.3 billion downloads globally, including massive bases in India and Europe. TikTok, a product of Chinese parent company ByteDance, is not available in China: ByteDance runs a similar app there called Douyin, which the Financial Times reports would not be part of the deal.

Microsoft declined to comment. ByteDance did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

CNBC reported earlier this week that the two companies were looking to finish up acquisition talks within the next three weeks. However, the Financial Times’ report could show that negotiations may not be as close to a deal as previously thought.

ByteDance is holding discussions with Microsoft and other US tech companies as it scrambles to find a buyer of its operations in the US. Microsoft has led TikTok acquisition talks since news broke Friday that Trump was weighing an executive order for ByteDance to “divest” TikTok’s US operations.

President Donald Trump has given ByteDance until September 15 to hammer out a deal to sell TikTok’s US operations. If ByteDance doesn’t meet that deadline, Trump says he’ll instate a nationwide ban on the app. despite questions about whether the president has the power to do so. It’s unclear how the administration is planning to follow through on its threat, and experts recently told Business Insider that any move to ban the app raises concerns over freedom of speech issues and how such a ban would work in practice.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates…

