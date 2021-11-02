A TikTok cosplay influencer charged in the fatal shooting of their friend deleted their accounts a year after the incident

Mary Anne Oliver-Snow is a TikTok cosplay influencer charged in the fatal shooting of their friend. Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Mary Anne Oliver-Snow is a cosplay influencer known as “Yandere Freak” on TikTok and Instagram.

They were charged with felony manslaughter after officials said they shot their friend.

Oliver-Snow deleted their social accounts almost a year later.

A TikTok cosplayer charged in the fatal shooting of their friend has deactivated their TikTok and Instagram accounts almost a year later, the TikToker’s lawyer confirmed.

Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, who uses they/them pronouns, had over 1.6 million followers on their TikTok account, according to a Rolling Stone investigation published October 21. The 23-year-old has since deactivated their TikTok and Instagram accounts, both of which were under the handle @yandere.freak, their lawyer, Brent Mayr, confirmed.

“They’ve been deactivated for a very significant reason,” Mayr told Insider, adding that Oliver-Snow is “distancing themselves from social media at this point” after the “emotional and psychological trauma with what they’ve been through.”

It was not immediately clear when Oliver-Snow deactivated the accounts, but Mayr said he believed the Instagram account was deactivated in the last couple of weeks.

Oliver-Snow was a celebrity in the TikTok cosplay community – a portmanteau of costume and play that involves dressing up as fictional characters from movies, video games, or other forms of media – where they were known by the nickname “Yandere Freak.” Oliver-Snow cosplayed as yandere characters, an archetype in anime and manga culture of a character whose love for someone morphs into possessiveness and violence.

The Houston-based TikToker was arrested and charged with second-degree felony manslaughter on January 18, according to Harris County criminal records, a crime that can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to $US10,000 ($AU13,272) in fines in Texas.

Oliver-Snow told police that they shot their friend, Helen Hastings, 18, while the two and five other friends were at Oliver-Snow’s house in the early hours of January 17 watching the “Batman”-inspired TV show “Gotham,” according to court documents reviewed by Rolling Stone.

The shooting occurred in an apparent accident while the group was playing with a Glock handgun, according to documents reported by the Houston Chronicle. Insider was unable to obtain the court documents.

“Snow told police they and their friends played with the gun fairly often, believing it to be safe, as their ex-boyfriend said he had removed all the bullets in the magazine,” Rolling Stone wrote, citing court documents. Mayr also told Rolling Stone that Oliver-Snow said Hastings’ death was an accident and that they didn’t know the gun was loaded.

Hastings, a freshman at Oberlin College, met Oliver-Snow through the Houston cosplay community, according to Rolling Stone, which interviewed Hastings’ mother, Susan Rosenberg, and four of Hastings’ friends. Hastings was also a cosplay influencer with over 120,000 TikTok followers, according to the Chronicle.

EMTs brought Hastings to the hospital, where she was placed on life support and died two days later on January 19, according to Rolling Stone.

Oliver-Snow’s lawyer, Mayr, reportedly told Rolling Stone that Oliver-Snow was “incredibly remorseful about what took place” but was unable to speak with Rolling Stone because they were traumatized after Hastings died.

After Hastings’ death, Oliver-Snow took a three-week hiatus from TikTok, but then in early February continued to post more cosplay content, Rolling Stone reported.

In April, Oliver-Snow made an Instagram post cosplaying as the character Ayano Aishi from the game “Yandere Simulator,” which involved them posing with bloody handprints on their cheeks, Rolling Stone reported. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mayr said that this kind of content was not related to Hastings’ death.

Mayr told Insider that Oliver-Snow has not yet entered a plea deal, adding that he was not sure whether the case would go to trial or end with a plea agreement.

Their next court appearance is November 11, Harris County court records show.

The Houston Police Department, TikTok, and Instagram did not respond to requests for comment.